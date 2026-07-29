Fatal Crash Caught On CCTV: Speeding Car Mows Down Man In Medchal; Investigation Underway

A tragic road accident in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district claimed the life of a man after he was allegedly struck by a speeding car on Tuesday night. The victim, identified as Jamaluddin, died on the spot due to the impact of the collision.

The accident occurred in Anantharam under the Mudu Chintalapalli Municipality. According to preliminary information, the car was allegedly travelling at a high speed when it rammed into the pedestrian.

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Victim Dies On The Spot

Police identified the deceased as Jamaluddin, a resident of Anantharam village. Officials said the vehicle was allegedly being driven by a man from Lakshmapur when the accident took place.

The force of the impact left Jamaluddin with fatal injuries, and he succumbed at the scene before medical help could arrive.

Disturbing CCTV Footage Goes Viral

The entire incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed near the accident site. The footage, which has since surfaced on social media, shows the speeding vehicle hitting the victim in a matter of seconds.

The viral video has reignited concerns over reckless driving and overspeeding on local roads.

Police Launch Investigation

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident. Officials are examining the CCTV footage and other evidence to determine the exact sequence of events and whether negligence or overspeeding led to the fatal crash.

Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.