World will need a new template of globalisation: PM

The coronavirus crisis has shown the world the limitations of the existing international system and the need for a new template of globalisation, based on fairness, equality and humanity, PM Narendra Modi said on Monday at a video-conference of leaders of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). The PM said humanity is facing its most serious crisis in many decades and NAM can help promote global solidarity as it has often been the world's moral voice. “To retain this role, NAM must remain inclusive,” he said, adding, “Humanity faces its most serious crisis in many decades. At this time, NAM can help promote global solidarity. NAM has often been the world’s moral voice and to retain this role, NAM must remain inclusive.”

Capt seeks trains to ferry 6.44L migrants

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah to seek his personal intervention to arrange for special trains for the next 10-15 days, beginning May 5, to transport stuck migrant labourers to their homes states. The CM urged Shah to direct the ministry of railways to make suitable arrangements, since the migrant labourers stranded in Punjab due to the nationwide lockdown were “understandably restless to return to their native places”.

Jindal University

admissions go online

OP Jindal Global University on Monday announced admiss­ions to all degree programmes, both undergraduate and post­gra­duate, will be conducted online under the aegis of the Jindal Scholastic Aptitude Test (JSAT) administered by Pearson Virtual University Enterprises (VUE). The exceptions to this are the five-year law programme of the Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) and the five-year architecture programme at the Jindal School of Art & Architecture (JSAA).

BHU scientist’s son, father test positive

The 1-year-old son and 66-year-old father of the infected scientist of BHU’s Covid lab have tested positive for the virus. All are residents of Bagbariyar Singh locality of Chetanganj area of the district. The Covid testing lab was shut down on Saturday after the scientist tested positive.