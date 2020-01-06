‘Fascist surgical strike’: Mamata slams JNU violence; Jadavpur University holds protest in Kolkata

In the aftermath of violence in Jawarharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday evening, protests broke out across the country's universities.

It also found a voice in Left-backed student organizations of Kolkata’s Jadavpur University (JU).

Students took out a rally on Monday at 2:30 pm from the university campus. The protests saw several students raising slogans while also the burning of tyres on the road to express anger against the incident.

Both Left and right wing students are pointing fingers at each other for the JNU attack which saw more than thirty students and teachers injured including JNU student President Aishe Ghosh.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the attack on students and teachers, terming the incident as a ‘fascist surgical strike’ and said she stands by the student community. Mamata also went on to indicate that the BJP is responsible for spreading chaos across university campuses in the country including JU in Kolkata.