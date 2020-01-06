‘Fascist surgical strike’: Mamata slams JNU violence; Jadavpur University holds protest in Kolkata

In the aftermath of violence in Jawarharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday evening, protests broke out across the country's universities.
It also found a voice in Left-backed student organizations of Kolkata’s Jadavpur University (JU).
Students took out a rally on Monday at 2:30 pm from the university campus. The protests saw several students raising slogans while also the burning of tyres on the road to express anger against the incident.
Both Left and right wing students are pointing fingers at each other for the JNU attack which saw more than thirty students and teachers injured including JNU student President Aishe Ghosh.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the attack on students and teachers, terming the incident as a ‘fascist surgical strike’ and said she stands by the student community. Mamata also went on to indicate that the BJP is responsible for spreading chaos across university campuses in the country including JU in Kolkata.
“They send BJP supporters and Police are present as mere bystanders. This is a fascist surgical strike. We have never seen anything like this before. I appeal to the student community that together let us fight against this Government,” said Mamata.
Mamata who started her career with student politics said she had never seen such an attack on university campuses and teachers being attacked in this manner too. “This is a breakdown of democracy. Anyone who speaks against the Government is termed as a Pakistani. We are proud to be a secular country,” she added.
The Trinamool Congress supremo has incidentally been protesting against the BJP over the National Register Of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in recent months.
Meanwhile a four member TMC delegation that had gone to Delhi on Monday to meet the students of the JNU attack were stopped at the University's gate. The four member delegation included Dinesh Trivedi, Sajda Ahmed, Manas Bhunia and Vivek Gupta.