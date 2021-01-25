Farmers’ R-day rally: Hundreds of women to drive tractors, make presence felt

New Delhi

In a show of strength, hundreds of women are expected to drive tractors at 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on Republic Day, as a large number of farmers opposing the new farm laws will enter the national capital under a high security cover. Social activist Zeba Khan said women will be participating in the tractor rally shoulder to shoulder with their fellow male farmers.

Khan, who is one of the women participating in the rally, claimed over 500 women will be in attendance on Tuesday. "Women's contribution was invaluable during India's freedom struggle. On Tuesday also, we will be there to make our contribution to this movement," she said. The activist, who hails from a family of farmers in Jharkhand, said the rally was a crucial moment in the stir, which was "no less than a freedom struggle".

"The three farm laws are similar to the pre-Independence shackles of slavery. Through this agitation, we are making our presence noticed, and exercising our right to enter Delhi," she said. Several rural women in Haryana's Jind district have reportedly been receiving training for the past month to drive tractors to be able to participate in the tractor rally. A spokesperson of Jai Kisan Andolan (Swaraj Abhiyaan) said the farmers tractor rally is expected to start at around 11.30am on Tuesday and set to continue for 10-12 hours.

"50%women in Punjab and Haryana know how to drive tractors. Our wives, mothers and sisters are like 'Jhansi ki Rani'," Ram Singh Rangreta, state secretary of Sangharsh Morcha, Ambedkar, said.

Gurmeet Singh, a protesting farmer from Patiala, said women's participation was key to the success of the agitation. "These are not just any women. These are daughters of farmers, and their participation will be proof of what the farmers are capable of."

Meanwhile, the Mamata government will table resolution against farm laws in the West Bengal Assembly on January 28.

Quote Unquote

In the upcoming session of Parliament, the govt must introduce a bill and turn it into an Act to repeal the three farm laws. Democracy was murdered in RS. — Derek O’Brien, TMC Rajya Sabha MP

Today, the Constitution, Republic-Democracy and Independence are in danger. Got the news that directions have been issued to fuel pumps not to give diesel to tractors in order to stop the farmers from taking out a tractor rally on Republic Day. The BJP is hatching a conspiracy of the lowest kind against the farmers. If the farmers give a reply to 'Diesel-bandi' (non-supply of diesel) with BJP's 'naakaabandi' (cornering the BJP), then what will happen? — Akhilesh Yadav, SP chief

The BSP again requests the Centre to withdraw the three farm laws, so that on January 26 no new tradition gets started. — Mayawati, BSP chief