Farmers' protest: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to visit Ghazipur border on Uddhav Thackeray's suggestion

For over two months now, thousands of farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders, protesting against three contentious farm laws. Multiple rounds of talks have failed to resolve the deadlock, and it remains unclear as to what comes next.

Support for the farmers, however, continues to pour in. Over the last week, thousands have travelled to Delhi to join their brethren and lend their voice to the protest. The farmers' protest has also found support from numerous opposition parties in India. In Maharashtra, for example, leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi addressed the farmers who had temporarily gathered in Mumbai for a solidarity event of sorts.

Now, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that he will visit the protesters at the Ghazipur border (between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh) on the instructions of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The meeting is slated to happen today afternoon.

"The Maha Vikas Aghadi government took several decisions in the interest of farmers. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has stood with farmers in good and bad times. Will visit the farmers protesting at Ghazipur border on his instruction," Raut tweeted in Marathi.