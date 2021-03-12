Farmers' protest reaches Bengal: Kisan Ekta Morcha holds 'No Vote To BJP' rallies

For more than a 100 days, farmers from various parts of the country have remained gathered at Delhi's borders protesting against three contentious laws. Multiple rounds of talks with the Centre has failed to break the deadlock, and it is unclear when the protests might cease. Now, the members of the Kisan Ekta Morcha have amped up their efforts, leading agitations in other parts of the country.

Weeks ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, protesters have descended on the eastern state. They are not campaigning for any of the parties in the fray - they are simply calling for "no vote to BJP". The initiative in Bengal are being carried out by several groups associated with the farmers' protest and reports indicate that this is just one of many areas that they plan to agitate in.

"Our Farm Leaders to Start Campaigning Under the Slogan 'No Vote To BJP' for the appraoching Assembly Elections in West Bengal. We urge people to stand against the party who brought in the Anti-Farmer Laws," read a tweet on the Kisan Ekta Morcha's handle.

Visuals shared by the official handle of the protests show people gathered outside Victoria Memorial with posters or marching down major thoroughfares with banners and placards in hand.