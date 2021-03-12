West Bengal Polls: Suvendu Adhikari files nomination from Nandigram, set to contest against Mamata Banerjee

On Friday, Suvendu Adhikari filed his nomination from West Bengal's Nandigram constituency ahead of the upcoming Assembly Elections. And while the politician looks to secure a second term as the Nandigram MLA, that is where the similarities end.

The BJP and the Trinamool Congress are gearing up for a high octane election battle in the Nandigram area. Once a CPI(M) bastion, the Trinamool Congress had successfully wrested control of the area over a decade ago, with Suvendu Adhikari spearheading the anti-land-acquisition movement. Now, having defected to the BJP recently, Adhikari will be taking on his former party leader.

Mamata Banerjee has already filed her nomination from Nandigram, making it clear that she will not be contesting multiple seats, and effectively challenging her former top lieutenant on his home turf. Many contend that the poll outcome will have a massive impact on their political careers.