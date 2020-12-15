Farmers' Protest: After deaths of five farmers, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh promises govt assistance to their kin

Four Punjab farmers returning from protest sites near Delhi borders were killed in two separate road accidents on Tuesday.

In the first incident, two farmers belonging to Patiala were killed in an early morning accident after their tractor-trolley was hit by a truck in Haryana's Karnal district. They were identified as Labh Singh and Gurpreet Singh.

In another road mishap, two more Punjab farmers died while seven others were injured when their vehicle collided with a truck near Bhagomajra in Mohali. The deceased were identified as Sukhdev Singh and Deep Singh.

Besides, a protesting farmer died of a heart attack in the national capital. He was identified as Makkhan Khan from Punjab's Moga.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday promises government assistance to their families of the deceased.

"Saddened to learn of demise of our 5 farmers. Labh Singh Ji & Gurpreet Singh of Patiala met with an accident in Karnal, Sukhdev Singh & Deep Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib near Mohali, & Makkhan Khan of Moga who died of a heart attack in Delhi," he tweeted.

"Punjab Government will provide all due assistance to the families of deceased farmers as well as take care of treatment of all the injured," Punjab CM added.