Farmers are more sensible than PM Modi, says Rahul Gandhi amid ongoing agitation against agri laws

New Delhi: Intensifying his attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over newly-enacted farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that "the government feels that farmers can be weary and fooled, but farmers are more sensible than the Prime Minister".

Responding to the ongoing deadlock between the agitating farmers' organisation and the Centre, Gandhi said: "Due to arrogance, the government feels that farmers can be weary and fooled, but farmers are more sensible than the Prime Minister." "During the last few years, the government has been handing over all the business to some industrialists close to them and till now the monopoly-protected farming sector is on the agenda and Prime Minister Modi wants to hand over it to some people through these laws," he said.

Supporting the ongoing farmers' agitation, Gandhi said, "The farmers of Punjab and Haryana are struggling to save the livelihood of 60 per cent of the population dependent on agriculture." He reiterated that the Centre must withdraw all three agricultural laws.