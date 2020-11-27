Farmer Protests: AAP leader Jarnail Singh detained after agitation outside PM's residence

Aam Aadmi Party leader Jarnail Singh was taken into custody by the Delhi Police near the Prime Minister's residence when he tried to launch a protest in support of the farmers agitation against farm laws.

Jarnail Singh is in-charge of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. It is worth recalling that farmers from Punjab are coming to Delhi to protest the farm laws. Singh tried to protest outside the Prime Minister's residence on Friday afternoon with some of his colleagues. However, the police acted immediately and took them into custody.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA and Delhi JAL Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha said, "Farmers have a right to speak and cannot be treated like criminals."

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi said, "The Delhi Police and its masters won't be forgiven by the people of this country for using a water cannon on the farmers of Punjab in harsh winter. Delhi is seeing how much respect the government extends to those who feed us."

AAP MLA and spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj added, "What kind of a people have we become? Why so much atrocity on our own farmers in a free country. "

"The demands of farmers are justified," said Delhi government home minister Satyendar Jain. "The central government should immediately accept the demands. Putting farmers in jail is not the solution. The farmers' agitation is entirely non-violent."