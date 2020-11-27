Agitating farmers allowed to enter Delhi; can protest at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari

Over the last day and a half, hundreds of farmers have attempted to reach the national capital, protesting against the Centre's new farm laws. Despite being denied permission to protest in Delhi on November 26 and 27, the farmers had begun marching towards the capital.

The situation took a grim turn as the police sealed borders, set up barricades and used water cannons and tear gas to disperse people. Some, including activist Yogendra Yadav said that they had been detained after joining the protesters. The use of water cannons in spite of the chilly weather has drawn sharp criticism form opposition leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier today, the Delhi Police had sought permission from the Delhi Government to convert nine stadiums into temporary prisons in view of the protests. This has since been turned down by the Delhi government.