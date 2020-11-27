Amid farmers' protest, Delhi Police seeks permission from Kejriwal govt to convert stadiums into 'temporary prisons'

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday sought permission from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's government to convert nine stadiums into temporary prisons, in view of the 'Delhi Chalo' farmers protest.

This comes a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came out in support of Punjab farmers and their protest against the Centre's recently passed farm laws, saying that peaceful protest was a Constitutional right and the use of water cannons against them was a crime.

"All the three farming Bills (now Acts) of the Central government are anti-farmer. Instead of withdrawing these, farmers are being prevented from holding peaceful demonstrations, water cannons are being turned on them. This crime against farmers is absolutely wrong. Peaceful protest is their Constitutional right," Kejriwal had tweeted.

Meanwhile, farmers used a tractor to remove a truck placed as a barricade to stop them from entering Delhi, at Tikri border near Delhi-Bahadurgarh highway. In wake of the ongoing protest, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed several stations in the national capital as a precautionary measure amid the farmer's protest.

"Security Update Entry and exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan and Ghevra stations on Green Line are now closed," the DMRC tweeted.

Moreover, vehicles are not allowed towards Singhu Border (Delhi-Haryana) area. "Vehicles are not allowed towards Singhu Border. Interstate vehicles may take Western/Eastern peripheral expressway," said Delhi Traffic Police. Delhi Traffic Police is diverting traffic in several places in the national capital in view of the protest march.

"In view of the rally/ march/protest by All India Kishan Sangharsh co-ordination committee, the traffic police is diverting traffic from Mukarba Chowk and GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy in this area," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

"Tikri Border is completely closed for traffic movements by local police. Traffic intending to go towards Haryana is also closed. All motorists are advised to avoid this route in view of the protest by Kishan Sangharsh committee," Delhi Traffic Police said in another tweet.

Furthermore, traffic jams at the Delhi-Gurugram border were seen due to checking of vehicles by police, in view of farmers' protest march. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have been deployed on the Delhi-Gurugram border.