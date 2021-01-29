Farmer-police standoff and support from Opposition leaders - What is happening at Ghazipur border?

There are thousands of police officials converging at the border. According to reports, three companies of the Central Armed Police Forces as well as six companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary and around a thousand police officials had been deployed at the border. And an added incentive to vacate, the administration had reportedly cut off power and water supply for hundreds of protesters.

But even as UP did its best to shift the protesters out, Delhi rallied behind them. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke to Bharatiya Kisan Union's national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait who told him that the water supply to the UP Gate protest site in Ghaziabad had been cut. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted on Friday morning that the Delhi administration had made all relevant arrangements during the night.

"Rakesh Tikait, had requested CM Arvind Kejriwal to arrange water and other basic facilities for farmers. Arrangements had been made overnight as per the direction of the CM. I will go to the border this morning to inspect the arrangements," Sisodia tweeted.