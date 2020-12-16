Farm protests: SC hints setting up committee with farmers' unions, govt to work out solution

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a plea seeking the removal of thousands of farmers camped in and around Delhi. For over three weeks now, they have been agitating against three contentious farm Acts that had recently been passed by the Centre. While the government insists that the protesters are being misled, Union Ministers have also given a nod to possibile amendments. The farmers however want the laws to be repealed in their entirety, and with multiple meetings having failed to bring a consensus, the protests continue.

A plea to remove or relocate the protesters comes from a law student who had contended that they posed a threat amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With lakhs of farmers blocking many of the entry points to Delhi, normal life has been disrupted somewhat over the last few weeks.