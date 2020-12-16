Farm protests: SC hints setting up committee with farmers' unions, govt to work out solution

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a plea seeking the removal of thousands of farmers camped in and around Delhi. For over three weeks now, they have been agitating against three contentious farm Acts that had recently been passed by the Centre. While the government insists that the protesters are being misled, Union Ministers have also given a nod to possibile amendments. The farmers however want the laws to be repealed in their entirety, and with multiple meetings having failed to bring a consensus, the protests continue.
A plea to remove or relocate the protesters comes from a law student who had contended that they posed a threat amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With lakhs of farmers blocking many of the entry points to Delhi, normal life has been disrupted somewhat over the last few weeks.
Hearing the batch of pleas on Wednesday, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Centre and States. A Bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian also granted permission to implead farmer organisations. The matter will be heard in the Supreme Court tomorrow.
With no sign of the deadlock between the government and the farmers ending in the near future, the Supreme Court on Wednesday also indicated that it would set up a committee with all involved parties. According to the Supreme Court, this was to be doe as it appeared that this crisis "will soon become a national issue and with Government it won't work out it seems."
News agency ANI quoted the SC as telling SG Tushar Mehta that it intends to set up a committee comprising representatives of farmers unions across India as well as the government and other stakeholders to resolve the issue.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)