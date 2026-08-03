Faridabad School Teacher Allegedly Stabbed To Death By Masked Man Inside Campus; CCTV Under Scanner | VIDEO

Police are investigating after a masked man allegedly stabbed a teacher to death inside a private school in Faridabad | X

Faridabad, August 3, 2026: A masked man allegedly dragged a 30-year-old teacher out of her classroom and stabbed her to death at a private school in Sikrauna in Haryana's Faridabad on Monday.

Police said the teacher was stabbed in the neck and chest at least 18 to 20 times in quick succession. She died at the spot.

Masked Man Entered School

The assailant had covered his face with a white cloth and entered the school premises through the main entrance between 9.30 am and 9.40 am. He waited inside for some time before asking for the teacher, police said.

Warning: Disturbing visuals, viewer's discretion is advised

हरियाणा के फरीदाबाद के सिकरौना गांव में सरस्वती सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल में महिला टीचर संध्या की दिनदहाड़े हत्या कर दी गई. नकाबपोश हमलावर ने चाकू से 34 वार किए और इस दौरान बचाव करने आए प्रिंसिपल पर भी हमला कर दिया गया. घटना CCTV में कैद हुई है. अब तक आरोपी की पूरी तरह से पहचान नहीं… pic.twitter.com/nkQViDsnH8 — Ashisha Singh Rajput (@ashisha_rajput) August 3, 2026

Inspector Kewal Singh, Station House Officer of Faridabad's Sector-58 Police Station, said that as soon as the teacher came out, the assailant dragged her, pulled out a knife and stabbed her multiple times.

Colleagues Tried To Intervene

Singh said the teacher's colleagues rushed to rescue her after hearing her screams. The assailant chased them away before attacking the teacher again, repeatedly targeting her neck until she collapsed.

Investigators said the assailant fled as the teacher's colleagues rushed her to Al-Falah Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, Hindustan Times reported.

Investigation Underway

Police said CCTV footage of the murder had surfaced and investigators were trying to establish the identity of the assailant and arrest him. The teacher was a mother of two, according to police.

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The brutal attack inside a school, during working hours and after the assailant apparently entered through the main gate, has raised serious concerns about security on educational premises. The CCTV footage could prove crucial as police work to identify the masked attacker and establish what led to the killing.

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