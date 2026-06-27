Faridabad Police Station Reports 32 Missing Licensed Weapons; ASI Suspended, Departmental Inquiry Ordered

Faridabad Police investigate the disappearance of 32 licensed weapons from the Sector Eight police station armoury | AI Generated Representational Image

Faridabad, June 27: Thirty-two licensed weapons kept in police custody at the Sector Eight police station in Haryana’s Faridabad have gone missing from the malkhana (armoury room), prompting the police to register a theft case against the malkhana in-charge, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Bijendra Singh.

Following an investigation, Police Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta suspended Singh and ordered a departmental inquiry. The missing weapons had been voluntarily deposited by local residents at the police station for safekeeping and were to be reclaimed when required.

Missing Cache Raises Security Concerns

According to police sources, the missing cache includes several expensive foreign-made firearms valued between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, including imported pistols. Police suspect the weapons may have been sold in Rajasthan and the Delhi-NCR region. However, no official statement has been issued on this so far.

The case has raised concerns over the security of licensed weapons kept in police custody, especially as the missing firearms include costly imported weapons.

Routine Inspection Uncovers Theft

The discrepancy came to light during a routine inspection. An initial check found that 13 weapons were missing, but a detailed investigation later confirmed that the total number had risen to 32.

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Senior police officials subsequently ordered an inquiry, which confirmed that 32 weapons were missing, police sources said. The investigation team has also been instructed not to allow information related to the case to be leaked, while recovering the missing weapons remains the biggest challenge before the police.

“The matter is under investigation. Whoever played a role in the theft of the weapons will not be spared,” Gupta said. (With inputs from agencies.)

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