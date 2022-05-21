Faridabad: 3 dead as major fire breaks out in battery manufacturing company

At least three people have reportedly been killed after a major fire broke out in a company involved in manufacturing battery cells in Anangpur Dairy near Sector 37, Faridabad, Haryana, ANI reported.

Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

Faridabad Police said that the fire has been brought under control while further investigation is underway to find out the cause of the fire.

Details awaited.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 04:30 PM IST