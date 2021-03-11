False report of Adhir's removal as Congress group leader in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday night denied removal of its West Bengal unit president Adhir Ranjan Choudhury (64) as the leader of the Congress group in the Lok Sabha.

A top party source said this was only a temporary arrangement made for the current budget session since Choudhury was unable to concentrate in the ongoing Bengal Assembly elections because of his responsibilities in the Lok Sabha. All three days of this week, he was the main person leading the protests at the Speaker rejecting the Congress motions for adjournment, he said.

Punjab's Ravneet Singh Bittu (45) has been given a temporary charge as the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha for this session only since even deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi (38) is also busy in Assam having the Assembly elections at the same time, the source added.