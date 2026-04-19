Fake Vasundhara Raje Letter To Mohan Bhagwat Slamming PM Modi On Women's Bill Goes Viral | X & File Pic

Jaipur: A fake letter criticizing the Modi-led central government regarding the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill—purportedly written by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat—has gone viral on social media. However, Raje has strongly condemned the letter, dismissing it as the handiwork of her “well-wishers” (read: political opponents).

Raje's Strong Denial

The controversy came to the fore when an AI-generated video—utilizing the logo of a news channel—created in connection with this matter went viral on social media along with the letter.

साँच को आँच की ज़रूरत नहीं है। वायरल पत्र शुभचिंतको की कारगुज़ारी मात्र है।



माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में महिलाओं को निर्णय प्रक्रिया में समान भागीदारी देने के प्रयास का मैं ही नहीं, देश की हर महिला स्वागत कर रही है। यह भी तय मान लीजिए कि नारी शक्ति… — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) April 18, 2026

The said letter questioned the central government's intentions for linking the Women's Reservation Bill to the process of delimitation. The letter states, “Linking a crucial subject like women's dignity and political participation to a complex process such as delimitation gives rise to suspicion. Is it truly in consonance with the fundamental spirit of democracy to alter the system of political representation in such a manner that the benefits accrue solely to a single political party?”

However, as soon as the clip went viral, the concerned news channel registered an. FIR with the police alleging the misuse of Chanel's logo.

Full-Throated Endorsement

While Raje strongly condemned the letter and said that Viral letter is the handiwork of 'well-wishers.' In a statement posted on social media, she said, “ Sanch ko Anch nahi (Truth knows no fear). The viral letter is, "She further wrote, 'Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the efforts to grant women equal participation in the decision-making process are being welcomed not only by me but by every woman in the country. You may also take it as a certainty that those opposing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam have already resigned themselves to sitting in the opposition for a fourth consecutive term. No matter how much confusion such people spread or how many obstacles they create, the nation's 'Nari Shakti' (women's power) has neither halted its progress nor will it ever do so."