 'Fake News': Mayawati refutes rumours of quitting politics, says will stay active till last breath
Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati has accused parties opposed to her own of spreading rumours of her leaving politics.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
(File photo) Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati |

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati on Monday (August 26) refuted rumours that she was quitting politics and released a statement from her official handle on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) saying that she has resolved to stay in active politics till her last breath.

The statement in Hindi, the language of which makes it appear that the party is making the announcement about Mayawati, said that there was no question of Mayawati quitting politics. The statement accused political parties who were against the Ambedkarite ideology, of spreading rumours about Mayawati's retirement from politics.

