'Fake News': Mayawati refutes rumours of quitting politics, says will stay active till last breath

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati on Monday (August 26) refuted rumours that she was quitting politics and released a statement from her official handle on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) saying that she has resolved to stay in active politics till her last breath.

The statement in Hindi, the language of which makes it appear that the party is making the announcement about Mayawati, said that there was no question of Mayawati quitting politics. The statement accused political parties who were against the Ambedkarite ideology, of spreading rumours about Mayawati's retirement from politics.

It says that such rumours and 'fake news' have been spreading ever since Mayawati projected her nephew Akash Anand as her political heir. Through the statement, the BSP supremo also sought to shoot down speculation that she was being offered the position of President of India. The statement said that assuming the highest office in the country meant stepping away from active politics and Mayawati would not like to do that.

Currently, the BSP is not among the major political players in Uttar Pradesh. In recently held Lok Sabha elections, the party failed to win a single seat despite having contested for all 80. In state legislative assembly, BSP has just one MLA.