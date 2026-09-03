Fake DCP Account, Bogus Furniture Sale: Minor Held In Nationwide Officer Impersonation Racket | File Pic (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have arrested a minor from Rajasthan for allegedly creating a fake Facebook account in the name of Narayan M, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Electronic City Division) and using it to collect money from people.

The 17-year-old school dropout is allegedly part of an organized network and along with his associates created fake Facebook accounts in the names of several IAS and IPS officers across the country and collected money by impersonating them under various pretext.

The Electronic City division police said that the gang was operating from Kotakurd village in Rajasthan. During interrogation, he disclosed that he had committed the offence along with a few associates. After arresting the minor, the police have issued notice to his parents as per rules and subsequently sent him to a remand home at Devanahalli.

The racket came to light after a fake Facebook account in the name of DCP Narayan surfaced and people complained that they were duped through the account. The minor had falsely claimed that his friend was a Commandant in the CRPF, who had been transferred to another place and was, therefore, selling furniture and household articles at low price.

After inducing people, the accused allegedly collected money and cheated them. Based on technical evidence and other details, he was traced and detained from Rajasthan. The police recovered ₹ 2 lakh in cash from the juvenile, which was part of the money fraudulently obtained through fake bank accounts.

Electronic City police said that several other persons are also suspected to be involved in the case and efforts were underway to trace them.