Fake cops arrested for robbing bus passengers in Telangana

Hyderabad: Two persons posing as policemen were on Monday arrested here on the charge of robbing people of their valuables, police said.

The two, both habitual offenders in their early 50s, targeted bus passengers from villages, they said.

The impersonators would wait at bus-stands, take gullible passengers on a two-wheeler to an isolated place under the pretext of a check and relieve them of their belongings, they said.

Acting on a complaint from one of the victims, the duo was arrested, they added.