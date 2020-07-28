Fahmida Riaz birth anniversary: How Amrita Pritam helped her friend across the border

In 1947, even as India attained independence, the ghost of partition - particularly in Punjab and Bengal - hit the country hard. There are stories written by authors such as Kushwant Singh and Saadat Hasan Manto, not to mention the collected short stories on the partition of India have been an integral part of our reading.

The intellectual class, too, was affected by partition, and even after India and Pakistan were formed, these individuals kept in touch out without letting history affect their friendship.

One such friendship was shared by two firebrand writers - Fahmida Riaz and Amrita Pritam. Today marks the 74th birth anniversary of progressive Urdu writer - Fahmida Riaz and we share the bond she had with Amrita Pritam.

Born on July 28, 1946 in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Riaz was known for strong feminist and anti-establishment appeal through her books. Her family settled in Hyderabad after her father's transfer to Sindh (Pakistan).

Fahmida wrote several books like Godaavari, Khatt-e Marmuz, Khana e Aab O Gil, Pathar ki Zaban, Dhoop, Badan Darida, Karachi, Adhoora Aadmi, Khule Dareeche Se, Qafle Parindon Ke, Gulabi Kabotar, etc. In addition to this, she also translated the masnavi of Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi from Persian to Urdu.

She was accused of using 'erotic and sensual language' in her book Badan Dareeda, in Pakistan. The themes used by Riaz were considered taboo for women writers in the country.

Riaz also had to face the challenges due to her political ideology and more than 10 cases were filed against her during General Ziaul Haq’s dictatorship in Pakistan. She was booked with sedition under Section 124A of the Pakistan Penal Code.

It was then, her friend across the border - Amrita Pritam helped her to get asylum in India. Riaz came to India and Pritam spoke to then prime minister (late) Indira Gandhi, who allowed Riaz to stay in India. Her children went to school in India. She returned to Pakistan when Benazir Bhutto came into the power 1988.

In 1996, she wrote the poem “Tum bilkul hum jaise nikle” (You turned out to be just like us) which spoke about the parallels between India and Pakistan over communalism.

On March 8, 2014 Riaz recited the same poem at a seminar called ‘Hum Gunahgaar Auratein’ held at Max Mueller Bhavan, New Delhi.