Fadnavis submits resignation, lashes out at Sena

On Friday, Devendra Fadnavis resigned as the Governor of Maharashtra.

He submitted his resignation to the Governor of Maharashtra. However he has been asked by the Governor to remain in office as the acting Chief Minister.

Speaking at a press conference after submitting his resignation, Fadnavis addressed the ongoing tussle between the BJP and the Shiv Sena for formation of the Maharashtra government.

Fadnavis' comments signalled a line being drawn in the sand and it seems unlikely that there will be a continuation of the alliance.

He indirectly slammed Sanjay Raut, saying some people had made slanderous statements from day one.