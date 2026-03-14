Fact Check: Viral Video Claims Bihar Doctor Used Office Stapler; Surgeon Says It’s A Surgical Skin Stapler

A video circulating on social media claimed that a rural doctor in Bihar used an ordinary office stapler to close a patient’s head wound, triggering outrage and allegations of medical negligence. However, Dr Banwari Lal Bairwa, a senior laparoscopic surgeon, responded to the viral narrative online, explaining that surgical staples are routinely used in medical procedures.

According to him, these staples are specifically designed to close skin wounds and are widely used as an alternative to traditional sutures.

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What The Viral Claim Says

The controversy emerged from Bihar’s Nawada district, particularly in the Warisaliganj police station area. According to viral posts, a young man injured his head on March 3, 2026, and visited a local rural doctor in Ganesh Nagar for treatment.

Social media users alleged that instead of stitching the wound, the doctor used a regular paper stapler to close it. A video showing metallic staples on the patient’s scalp quickly went viral, leading to widespread criticism online.

Video Sparks Outrage Online

The footage appeared to show staples holding the wound together, prompting users to accuse the doctor of gross negligence. Many posts claimed that an “office stapler” had been used to treat a serious head injury.

The video circulated widely across platforms, with users questioning the standards of rural healthcare and demanding action against the doctor.

Experts Say It May Be A Surgical Skin Stapler

Medical professionals have pushed back against the viral claim, stating that the instrument used resembles a surgical skin stapler rather than an ordinary stationery stapler.

How Surgical Skin Staplers Work

Surgical staplers are medical devices used to quickly close wounds or surgical incisions. They are commonly used in emergency care and surgeries because they reduce wound closure time and can minimise tissue inflammation compared to sutures.

The staples used in such devices are made of medical-grade materials and are removed after the wound begins to heal.

No Official Confirmation Yet

As of March 13, local authorities in Nawada had not issued an official statement regarding the viral video or the treatment provided. It also remains unclear whether the device used in the procedure was indeed a medical stapler.