Fact check: PIB Debunks Viral Video Falsely Claiming PM Modi Said 'India Is World’s 2nd-Largest Beef Producer'

PM Modi | File Pic

New Delhi: A fake video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going viral on social media, falsely claiming that he said, "India is the world’s second-largest beef producer." The manipulated clip has been widely shared online, prompting confusion among social media users.

PIB debunks manipulated video

However, the claim has been debunked by the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking unit, which confirmed that the video has been altered.

According to PIB, the viral video is taken from a clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech during an event in Auckland, New Zealand, but the audio and claim circulating online are fake. The fact-checking unit clarified that the Prime Minister did not make any statement about beef production.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not make any such statement. At the Auckland event, he stated that India is the world’s second-largest wheat producer," PIB wrote while debunking the viral claim. The fact-checking unit reiterated that the video circulating on social media is fake and misrepresents the Prime Minister's original remarks. PIB also shared the original, unedited video in its post.

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PIB also urged citizens to beware of misleading content and always rely on official sources for verified information.