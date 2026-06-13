Fact Check: PIB Debunks Viral Claim Of Fresh NEET Paper Leak, Urges Candidates To Rely Only On Official NTA Updates

Days ahead of the NEET (UG) 2026 examination, the Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit has dismissed as fake a viral social media claim alleging that the medical entrance test paper had been leaked again.

Claim: A question paper is being circulated on social media claiming that the NEET paper has been leaked again.



⚠️This Claim is #fake.



🚨 Candidates are advised not to trust, share, or rely on any unverified examination-related content.



✅ For authentic updates and official… pic.twitter.com/W1F3yRJUhp — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 13, 2026

The clarification came after a user on X shared a screenshot of what was purported to be the NEET question paper and asked, “Got this from a Telegram group, is #NEET paper leaked again?” The post quickly gained attention, raising concerns among candidates preparing for the examination scheduled on June 21.

Dear @NTA_Exams I got this pic on twitter..where you've claimed that it's fake..so you mean some one have created a fake booklet and also cared about that this time students will get extra 15 minutes and have mentioned it..? pic.twitter.com/QftmqQNlXI — Palak Pandey (@_pandeypalak) June 13, 2026

Responding to the claim, PIB Fact Check stated that the circulating question paper and the accompanying leak allegations were false.

PIB issues public advisory

In a post on X, PIB Fact Check said, “A question paper is being circulated on social media claiming that the NEET paper has been leaked again. This claim is fake.”

The agency advised candidates not to trust, share or rely on unverified examination-related content circulating on social media platforms and messaging groups.

Students were urged to depend only on official information released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) through its designated NEET website and authorised communication channels.

PIB also asked citizens to report suspicious or misleading content related to the Government of India through its fact-checking channels, including WhatsApp and email.

NTA introduces candidate-friendly measures

The clarification comes a day after NTA announced a series of student-friendly measures for NEET (UG) 2026 aimed at improving the examination experience while maintaining security and fairness.

Among the key changes is an extension of the examination duration to 195 minutes. The test will now be conducted from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm, with the additional time accounting for mandatory examination formalities such as attendance verification and invigilation procedures.

NTA said the revised schedule would ensure that administrative processes do not reduce the actual time available to candidates for attempting the paper.

More space for rough work

The agency has also increased the number of rough-work pages provided in the question paper booklet. Candidates will now receive four rough-work pages instead of two.

In another change, rough-work pages will be placed at both the beginning and end of the booklet. Two pages will appear immediately after the instruction section, while two will remain at the back. The revised format has been introduced in both English and regional language question papers.

According to NTA, the modification was made after receiving feedback from candidates, particularly left-handed students, who found the earlier arrangement less convenient.

Focus on exam security and fairness

With the examination approaching, officials have reiterated that NEET (UG) 2026 will be conducted under strict security protocols. NTA said the latest changes are intended to make the examination process more comfortable for candidates without compromising fairness or transparency.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged aspirants to ignore rumours and verify any examination-related information through official sources before sharing it online. The advisory comes amid heightened vigilance against misinformation that could create unnecessary anxiety among lakhs of students appearing for one of the country’s largest entrance examinations.