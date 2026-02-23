 Fact Check: AI VIDEO Shows FM Sitharaman Promoting Trading Software & Urging Citizens To Invest; PIB Debunks Claim
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFact Check: AI VIDEO Shows FM Sitharaman Promoting Trading Software & Urging Citizens To Invest; PIB Debunks Claim

Fact Check: AI VIDEO Shows FM Sitharaman Promoting Trading Software & Urging Citizens To Invest; PIB Debunks Claim

The Press Information Bureau debunked a viral AI-generated video falsely showing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promoting an AI trading software and urging citizens to invest. PIB termed it digitally altered and warned people against scams. It also flagged another deepfake video falsely depicting PM Narendra Modi making claims about Rafale jets.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
PIB

New Delhi: An AI-generated video of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promoting an AI trading software and urging citizens to invest is going viral on social media. However, PIB's fact-checking unit has termed the video as digitally altered and fake.

Taking to X, PIB said, "An AI-generated, #morphed video circulating online shows Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman promoting an AI trading software and urging citizens to invest. #PIBFactCheck This is a 'digitally altered' fake video."

PIB also appealed citizens to not fall for such scams. Earlier last week, a video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi falsely claiming that Pakistan destroyed India’s Rafale jets during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron is circulating on social media. However, PIB’s fact-checking unit has described the video as a deepfake and digitally manipulated.

Read Also
Fact Check: Pakistani Propaganda Accounts Share Deepfake Video Of PM Modi Claiming Pakistan...
article-image

The PIB further said that such manipulated videos are being deliberately circulated to mislead the public as part of Pakistan’s ongoing misinformation campaign against India.

FPJ Shorts
'ABVP Creates Atmosphere Of Impunity On Campus': NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar On JNU student clash
'ABVP Creates Atmosphere Of Impunity On Campus': NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar On JNU student clash
‘Make In India’ Helps Create Lakhs Of Jobs, Women Biggest Beneficiaries: Ashwini Vaishnaw
‘Make In India’ Helps Create Lakhs Of Jobs, Women Biggest Beneficiaries: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Sensex Rises 479 Points To 83,294, Nifty Gains 141 Points To Close Near 25,713 Amid Steady Buying
Sensex Rises 479 Points To 83,294, Nifty Gains 141 Points To Close Near 25,713 Amid Steady Buying
Kerala Lottery Result Live, February 23, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-42 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!
Kerala Lottery Result Live, February 23, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-42 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!

Follow us on