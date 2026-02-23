Fact Check: AI VIDEO Shows FM Sitharaman Promoting Trading Software & Urging Citizens To Invest; PIB Debunks Claim

PIB

New Delhi: An AI-generated video of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promoting an AI trading software and urging citizens to invest is going viral on social media. However, PIB's fact-checking unit has termed the video as digitally altered and fake.

Taking to X, PIB said, "An AI-generated, #morphed video circulating online shows Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman promoting an AI trading software and urging citizens to invest. #PIBFactCheck This is a 'digitally altered' fake video."

PIB also appealed citizens to not fall for such scams. Earlier last week, a video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi falsely claiming that Pakistan destroyed India’s Rafale jets during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron is circulating on social media. However, PIB’s fact-checking unit has described the video as a deepfake and digitally manipulated.

The PIB further said that such manipulated videos are being deliberately circulated to mislead the public as part of Pakistan’s ongoing misinformation campaign against India.