'Faced Everything…And We Are Here': Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Responds To Critics In First Detailed Assembly Speech - VIDEO

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, in his first formal address to the state assembly, stated that his party had overcome "conspiracies and restrictions" to win the assembly elections held earlier in the year.

"Our politics is transparent. We got 35 per cent of the votes. Some are saying we came to power too easily… in two years. But we faced many conspiracies and restrictions. We faced everything… and we are here. Still miles to go," he said, as reported by NDTV.

He also spoke about the 2025 Karur stampede, which claimed the lives of 41 people.

"I can't express my pain about the tragedy where 41 people lost their lives. That pain will never leave me. But even that blame they put on us. Atrocious. Is politics this cruel?"

The TVK leader then recalled the 1967 and 1977 elections, won by the CN Annadurai-led DMK and its later arch-rival, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam led by MG Ramachandran.

"In 1967 Anna (i.e., Annadurai) formed the government for the common people. In 1977 MGR formed the government for the common people. Now, in 2026, Vijay's government is for the common people," he said.

Opposes NEET

He also renewed the state's opposition to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), calling it unfair for medical aspirants in Tamil Nadu and advocating that admissions should be based on Class 12 marks. Speaking in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, he argued that the entrance examination disadvantages many students, particularly those from rural and government-school backgrounds.

During his address, Vijay also reiterated Tamil Nadu's long-standing commitment to the two-language policy and opposed the imposition of any additional language on students. His remarks came amid the ongoing debate over the three-language policy under the National Education Policy (NEP).