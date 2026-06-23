'Unfair For Medical Aspirants In Tamil Nadu': CM Vijay Criticises NEET In State Assembly

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK leader Vijay on Monday renewed the state's opposition to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), calling it unfair for medical aspirants in Tamil Nadu and advocating that admissions should be based on Class 12 marks. Speaking in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, he argued that the entrance examination disadvantages many students, particularly those from rural and government-school backgrounds.

During his address, Vijay also reiterated Tamil Nadu's long-standing commitment to the two-language policy and opposed the imposition of any additional language on students. His remarks came amid the ongoing debate over the three-language policy under the National Education Policy (NEP).

NEET criticism

Criticising the medical entrance examination, Vijay said: "NEET is unfair for medical aspirants in Tamil Nadu."

He maintained that medical admissions should be determined by students' performance in Class 12 board examinations rather than a single national-level entrance test. Tamil Nadu has consistently sought exemption from NEET, arguing that the examination places state-board students at a disadvantage.

Reiteration of the two-language policy

"Tamil Nadu stands for a two-language policy"

Addressing the language debate, Vijay said: "Tamil Nadu's stand is the two-language policy. There will be no change in our stand."

He further added, "No language should be imposed on students."