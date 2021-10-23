Facebook took no action against fake accounts network 'run personally' by BJP MP, alleges whistleblower

New Delhi: Facebook took selective action against fake accounts in the run-up to last year's Delhi elections, as per a former data scientist at the social media platform, according to a report by NDTV . Sophie Zhang, now turned a whistleblower, has alleged that the BJP, the Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party used fake accounts to influence the polls. She said that only a network of accounts, found to be directly linked to a BJP leader, was not removed by Facebook.

"We took down four out of the five fake account networks, but the fifth one — at the last moment, right before we were going to take it down— we realised that it was tied to a BJP Lok Sabha member, and as soon as they realised that, I could not get an answer from anyone on what's to be done with this network," Zhang, who worked with Facebook for three years, told NDTV.

Zhang said she found four fake networks in late 2019, of which two supported the BJP and the other two Congress. "We took down three of the networks. We were about to take down the last network but suddenly they stopped because they realized that the fourth network was run personally by BJP politician and I was unable to do anything about it."

The whistleblower had recently testified before a UK parliamentary committee and said Facebook is used as a platform for political manipulation. She said it is now up to India to hold Facebook responsible. The social media platform refuted the claims by saying they "fundamentally disagree with Zhang's characterization of our priorities and efforts to root out abuse on our platform"

In January 2020, Zhang claims she discovered a network of "thousands of accounts" that was being used to spread pro-AAP political messages and the accounts were falsely portraying themselves as BJP supporters who were choosing to support AAP in the Delhi elections for the "apparent purpose of winning over other BJP supporters". This fifth network was taken down by January-end, she said. "The only case in which we knew who was responsible was a BJP politician that I was not able to take down," she added.

The whistleblower said despite repeated reminders, Facebook even refused to acknowledge the problem. "Democracy cannot survive if there is one set of rules for the elites and powerful and one set of rules for everyone else," Zhang said.

Facebook refuted the claims by saying they "fundamentally disagree with Zhang's characterization of our priorities and efforts to root out abuse on our platform" and added they aggressively go after abuse around the world and have specialized teams focused on this work.

"We've already taken down more than 150 networks of coordinated inauthentic behavior. Around half of them were domestic networks that operated in countries around the world, including those in India. Combatting coordinated inauthentic behavior is our priority. We're also addressing the problems of spam and fake engagement. We investigate each issue before taking action or making public claims about them," a Facebook spokesperson said.

The statement, however, doesn't provide any clarity, particularly on the alleged attempt made to influence the Delhi elections or Facebook not acting against the fake accounts linked to the BJP MP.

Facebook has been facing scrutiny in India ever since the Wall Street Journal reported in August 2020 that the company's senior executive Ankhi Das opposed applying the company's hate-speech rules to people and pages linked to the BJP. Facebook employees also questioned the company over how it regulates political content in the country, which is its biggest market - bigger than the US - with over 32.8 crore users.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 11:25 AM IST