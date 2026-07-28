'Facebook Has Crossed Every Limit': Meta Restores PM Modi's Gen Z Video After Temporary Restriction in India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first selfie video addressing Gen Z during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protests was briefly restricted in India by Meta-owned Facebook. However, it was restored within hours.

Reportedly, at around 1:25 am on Tuesday, the "See Why" option on the video showed that the content had been restricted in India in compliance with a legal request.

BJP leader Tajinder Bagga shared on X at around 1:21 am on Tuesday, "Facebook has crossed every limit. It has blocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s post on strict action against paper leaks from being seen in India."

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He questioned who gave the foreign platform the authority to censor India’s Prime Minister.

"This is not 'content moderation' This is shameless interference in India’s democracy and digital sovereignty. Facebook must reveal whose “legal request” it obeyed and answer to the people of India," he added.

No clarification yet

The notice did not mention the legal provision or the authority behind the request. The video, which had drawn millions of views since it was uploaded, is now available again on the social media platform in India after the temporary block was lifted.

The tech giant is yet to issue a detailed statement clarifying the nature of the legal request that led to the temporary restriction or the authority that made it.

Three selfie-style videos

PM Modi released a total of three informal, vertical, selfie-style Instagram Reels within 72 hours to directly address India's Gen Z.

In the first video, PM Modi said the Centre has taken stringent steps following the paper leak controversy, including arresting the accused, ensuring that students did not lose an academic year, and preparing legislation to fast-track cases related to examination leaks.

In the second video, he expressed his gratitude to the youth for their "insightful suggestions" and positive response to a video he had shared a day before.

Exam reform measures

In the latest video posted on Sunday, PM Modi announced a series of measures aimed at strengthening India's examination system, stating that the government is committed to safeguarding students' futures by making exams more transparent, reliable, and technology-driven.

PM Modi announced the formation of a high-powered task force that will be headed by globally renowned technology expert Nandan Nilekani.