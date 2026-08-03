'Face Smashed, Rod Inserted Into Private Parts': 15-Year-Old Girl Brutally Killed In Assam's Hailakandi

A gruesome incident in Assam's Hailakandi district has sparked outrage after a 15-year-old girl was found dead inside her home under circumstances that have led her family to allege rape and murder.

According to police officials, the incident took place in the Aloichora area under the jurisdiction of the Katlicherra police station late on Saturday night. The victim had accompanied her family to a feast at a relative's house but reportedly returned home alone following an argument with a cousin.

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When the family returned later that night, they found the teenager lying on the floor of the house. Relatives claimed that her injuries were so severe that they initially struggled to recognise her.

Police sources said the victim had suffered extensive injuries to her face and head. Authorities are also examining allegations that she was sexually assaulted before being killed.

The incident triggered widespread anger among local residents, who staged a protest by blocking National Highway 6 and demanding swift action against those responsible.

Senior Superintendent of Police Amitabh Sinha said a case had been registered and five people had been detained for questioning. He added that investigators were awaiting the post-mortem report to establish the exact cause of death.