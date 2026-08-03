Bhumi Pednekkar Condemns Rape, Death Threats Against Female CJP Protester: 'We Cannot Bully A Young Girl' - VIDEO

Actress Bhumi Pednekkar condemned the rape and death threats allegedly received by a young female CJP protester, calling the abuse "unacceptable" and urging people to stop targeting women for expressing their opinions.

On Monday, Bhumi Pednekkar shared a video on social media in which she spoke about the emotional impact of online harassment after watching an interview of the protester.

She said, "I saw a video on the internet where a young girl, who was a part of the protest, was giving an interview and she looked visibly broken and shaken. Her video went viral and since then she has been getting non-stop rape threats and death threats. Not just her, her mother and her family are also getting them and that is unacceptable."

The actress stressed that disagreements should never result in intimidation or abuse, especially against women. "We cannot bully a young girl. We cannot put a psychosis in a young girl's mind because we disagree with her opinion. As women, we face a lot of harassment," Bhumi added.

Drawing from her own experiences as a public figure, she spoke about the lasting impact of online abuse on mental health.

She concluded by saying, "And as a public figure, I have gone through this experience and I cannot tell you how much it has a deep lasting impact on someone's mental health. We all just want one thing that the country should progress, the country should prosper and by being united, if we keep the right things in the right way, then we will see the right change. I just want to leave this thought behind."

Along with the video, Bhumi wrote, "Rape and death threats are unacceptable. Aggression is unacceptable. Let’s stop all this."

Earlier controversy over protest remarks

Bhumi's latest statement comes days after she faced criticism for her comments on the language used during the NETUG 2026 protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. In an Instagram video, the actress had questioned the abusive language heard in several viral protest clips, particularly remarks directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and appealed for civility and unity.

Her comments, however, drew criticism from some social media users, who accused her of not addressing the alleged police action against protesters during the July 20 clashes, in which several students were reportedly injured.

The protests erupted over the alleged NETUG 2026 paper leak, with students demanding reforms in the education system and the resignation of the Education Minister. Demonstrations intensified on July 20 as protesters marched towards Parliament, leading to clashes with police.

Videos from the protests also showed some participants using abusive language against political leaders. Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that no charges would be filed over the abusive remarks directed at him.