‘Extremely Unhygienic’: Zepto Warehouse In Bengaluru Sealed After Health Dept Finds Waste, Dirt, Labelling Violations | X @bengalurupost1

A raid at quick-commerce firm Zepto’s warehouse in Bengaluru uncovered organic waste, discarded wrappers and bottles, dirt accumulated on the floor and empty cardboard boxes, with health officials describing the premises as "extremely unhygienic".

The health department also identified several other violations, including "non-compliant labelling, misbranding and unhygienic food handling".

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"The Food Safety Division of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, Health and Family Welfare Department, conducted a special inspection drive at the Zepto Warehouse unit located in Hoskote Taluk, Bengaluru Rural District, with the objective of inspecting the quality, safety, storage, labelling and food handling practices of food products at the unit. During the inspection, various food safety violations were observed, including non-compliant labelling, misbranding, unhygienic food handling and storage conditions, and other violations of FSSAI requirements," the department said.

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Following the inspection, the health department sealed the warehouse, issued a notice to the facility and recommended filing a case against it.

"Strict legal action will be taken against food business operators found violating food safety regulations. The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department will continue to undertake such special inspection drives to ensure that the public has access to safe, quality and hygienic food," it declared.