Explained: Why Goa Residents Are Protesting CM Pramod Sawant's 'Casino City' Plan | X

Panaji, March 14: In the lush, riverine landscapes of Goa, where the clash between tourism and tradition is a perennial theme, a new controversy is unfolding. At the heart of the dispute is a stretch of verdant land in Dhargalim, North Goa, and a question that cuts to the core of the state’s identity: should agricultural earth nourished by a decades-old irrigation project be uprooted to make way for a high-stakes entertainment hub?

Resort Proposal Triggers Controversy

The furore centres on a proposal by Delta Corp Ltd, India’s only listed casino gaming company, to build an integrated resort. While chief minister Pramod Sawant frames the move as a boost for investment, opposition leaders and residents see a covert attempt to establish a “casino city” on land legally earmarked for farming.

As protests ripple through the state, the conflict has evolved from a local zoning dispute into a high-stakes legal and political drama involving denotified irrigation zones, waived fees and allegations of executive overreach.

Irrigation Protection Law and the Tillari Project

The timeline of the current controversy stretches back to 1997, when the Goa Command Area Development Act was enacted. The legislation was designed to protect agricultural land receiving water from state irrigation projects, specifically the Tillari Irrigation Project—a joint venture between Goa and Maharashtra built at a cost of ₹1,465 crore to sustain farming in the region.

For years, the land in Dhargalim remained part of this protected Command Area, subject to strict rules against land-use conversion. But in a rapid series of events starting in 2024, the landscape shifted.

Land Denotification for Proposed Project

The Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board (IPB) took up a proposal from Delta Corp for a sprawling complex featuring hotels, a convention centre, a water park and crucially, gaming facilities. To facilitate this, chief minister Sawant initiated the denotification of approximately 3.65 lakh square metres (about 90 acres) of land from the Tillari command area.

According to a government notification issued in February 2026, the Command Area Development Board (CADB) reviewed the proposal and agreed to omit the land parcels from the irrigation scheme—provided a compensation charge was paid. Critics, however, argue that the process was fast-tracked and opaque.

Fee Waiver Raises Questions

Financial details revealed in the assembly have only added fuel to the fire. The project developer reportedly paid conversion fees of ₹28 crore to change the land use. However, a separate demand of ₹5.5 crore by the Water Resources Department was waived. The chief minister justified the waiver by citing the higher conversion charges already paid, but for opposition figures like Aldona MLA Carlos Alvares Ferreira, the move reeks of a ‘sweetheart deal’.

“The cabinet does not have the authority to override statutory powers given to the Command Area Development Board,” Ferreira argued. He contends that denotifying land that was explicitly set aside to secure farmers' water rights is not just policy malpractice, but illegal.

Debate Over Goa’s Casino Policy

While the government insists the Dhargalim project is merely an integrated resort, the optics are politically charged. Goa is currently grappling with the presence of offshore casinos anchored in the Mandovi River, a constant source of public grievance. Residents of Panjim have long opposed the ships, citing noise, congestion and moral policing concerns.

The Dhargalim proposal has tapped into this existing resentment. Opposition leaders allege that the government is effectively building a new gambling hub away from the capital to dilute the visibility of the industry, while simultaneously expanding it.

New Gambling Rules Add to Debate

Adding to the unease is the simultaneous tightening of regulations. Recently, the state finalized new Public Gambling Rules empowering a Gaming Commissioner with authority to audit operations, inspect records, and even suspend licenses. While the government frames this as necessary oversight, critics see it as the institutionalization of an industry that was once viewed as a temporary tourism attraction.

Legal Questions Over Denotification Process

The crux of the opposition’s legal argument lies in procedure. Under the Command Area Development Act, land is notified for irrigation after a rigorous process involving identification, public objections, and board approval. Ferreira argues that denotification must follow the same rigorous path.

He alleges that the state cabinet bypassed the CADB’s authority, essentially deciding that land previously deemed vital for irrigation is now expendable for commercial development. “Can land recently deemed suitable for irrigation suddenly be declared unsuitable simply because a private company wants it?” Ferreira asked, suggesting the decision is vulnerable to a court challenge.

Public Objections Invited

The government has invited public objections to the February 2026 notification, giving stakeholders 30 days to respond. However, with the IPB already recommending clearances and fees already paid, many locals feel the deal is all but done.