e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaExpat pilot detained for few hours by Indian Air Force for filming restricted aerodrome

Expat pilot detained for few hours by Indian Air Force for filming restricted aerodrome

The pilot was filming a restricted aerodrome and was apprehended; the pilot has been derostered pending investigation

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
article-image
Juhu aerodrome in Mumbai | Representative Image
Follow us on

The IAF security authorities recently detained an Alliance Air expat pilot in Uttarlai Air Force Station, Rajasthan for a few hours for reportedly using his phone to take pictures and videos of the restricted aerodrome. When confronted, the pilot was scheduled to fly a charter to Delhi.

A source was quoted in Times of India saying that the IAF has officially complained to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DCCA).

The incident happened on January 9 when Alliance Air charter which had 23 passengers on board an ATR 72-600(VT-AIZ) aircraft, was preparing to take off from Uttarlai for Delhi, stated the TOI report.

Read Also
'Air India doesn't care for customers': French Passenger narrates harrowing experience with airline
article-image

The report quoted a source saying that the Brazilian pilot began filming air force station as boarding was underway. It is unknown if he was filming out of curiosity or other reasons.

The IAF security personnel apprehended him and held him for questioning.

The aircraft remained on the ground for upto five hours since the pilot was unavailable; it was scheduled to leave around noon. Reportedly, the incident upset airline authorities with Republic Day just around the corner.

The pilot was derostered pending investigation, the airline said.

Air force norms prohibit filming of aerodrome

The IAF has laid down rules for operation of civil flights from its aerodromes which includes no aerial or ground photography from aircraft is permitted.

Passengers of charter flights are not permitted to carry sensory equipment and these flights can operate with foreign passengers from IAF air stations only after getting Defence Ministry's clearance.

In respect to foreign crew members, airline operating the flights are required to obtain clearance from Ministry of Home Affairs (IB) and Ministry of External Affairs.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Prophet Comment Row: Former BJP leader Nupur Sharma gets gun license after death threats

Prophet Comment Row: Former BJP leader Nupur Sharma gets gun license after death threats

Expat pilot detained for few hours by Indian Air Force for filming restricted aerodrome

Expat pilot detained for few hours by Indian Air Force for filming restricted aerodrome

DCW chief Swati Maliwal issues notice following trolls of Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni's daughters on...

DCW chief Swati Maliwal issues notice following trolls of Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni's daughters on...

Karnataka High Court hold opening of Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre at Nandi Hills near Bengaluru

Karnataka High Court hold opening of Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre at Nandi Hills near Bengaluru

Meghalaya CM rides school bus with students, marks launch of new transport system

Meghalaya CM rides school bus with students, marks launch of new transport system