Expat pilot detained for few hours by Indian Air Force for filming restricted aerodrome

The IAF security authorities recently detained an Alliance Air expat pilot in Uttarlai Air Force Station, Rajasthan for a few hours for reportedly using his phone to take pictures and videos of the restricted aerodrome. When confronted, the pilot was scheduled to fly a charter to Delhi.

A source was quoted in Times of India saying that the IAF has officially complained to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DCCA).

The incident happened on January 9 when Alliance Air charter which had 23 passengers on board an ATR 72-600(VT-AIZ) aircraft, was preparing to take off from Uttarlai for Delhi, stated the TOI report.

The report quoted a source saying that the Brazilian pilot began filming air force station as boarding was underway. It is unknown if he was filming out of curiosity or other reasons.

The IAF security personnel apprehended him and held him for questioning.

The aircraft remained on the ground for upto five hours since the pilot was unavailable; it was scheduled to leave around noon. Reportedly, the incident upset airline authorities with Republic Day just around the corner.

The pilot was derostered pending investigation, the airline said.

Air force norms prohibit filming of aerodrome

The IAF has laid down rules for operation of civil flights from its aerodromes which includes no aerial or ground photography from aircraft is permitted.

Passengers of charter flights are not permitted to carry sensory equipment and these flights can operate with foreign passengers from IAF air stations only after getting Defence Ministry's clearance.

In respect to foreign crew members, airline operating the flights are required to obtain clearance from Ministry of Home Affairs (IB) and Ministry of External Affairs.