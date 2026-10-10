Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026: Rajnath Singh Witnesses Spectacular IAF Fighter Jet Manoeuvres, Sarang And Surya Kiran Aerobatic Displays In Jodhpur | Watch | X / @rajnathsingh

Jodhpur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday witnessed an aerial display by the Indian Air Force at Jodhpur Air Force Station as part of the ongoing multinational Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026.

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Singh, accompanied by the Chief of Air Staff and other senior officers, watched fighter aircraft performing various formations and aerial manoeuvres.

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The display also featured performances by the IAF's Sarang helicopter display team and Surya Kiran aerobatic team.

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Exercise Tarang Shakti, being held from September 26 to October 12 under the theme 'Power in Partnership', has brought together air forces from seven countries -- Australia, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

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The exercise is aimed at improving coordination among participating air forces through joint training, sharing of operational experience and familiarisation with each other's procedures.

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Several other countries are attending the exercise as observers.

The exercise also includes professional interactions, seminars and other activities aimed at strengthening cooperation among the participating air forces.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)