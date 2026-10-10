'I Hope Delhi Police Decide To Bat First': Former Pakistan Cricketer Danish Kaneria's Sarcastic Dig Goes Viral Amid CJP Jantar Mantar Delhi Protest

Former Pakistan Cricketer Danish Kaneria's Sarcastic Dig Goes Viral | IPSMadhurVerma/X

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria grabbed attention on social media with a sarcastic cricket-themed remark amid the controversy surrounding the CJP protest in Delhi. Using a familiar cricket expression, Kaneria took a dig at the situation with the line, “I hope Delhi Police win the toss and decide to bat first!” His comment quickly became a talking point among social media users, drawing attention to the developments surrounding the planned demonstration.

The remark comes as the national capital prepares for the protest scheduled for October 10. The demonstration is linked to demands for accountability from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The planned gathering has prompted heightened security arrangements, with authorities taking measures to maintain law and order around the protest venue.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Former Pakistan Cricketer Danish Kaneria's Sarcastic Dig Goes Viral

Kaneria's reference to winning the toss and batting first borrowed from cricket's familiar match-day ritual, turning the ongoing developments into a sporting analogy. In cricket, the toss-winning captain chooses whether to bat or bowl first. By applying the phrase to Delhi Police, the former Pakistan spinner delivered a sarcastic take on the authorities' preparations ahead of the demonstration.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The post attracted attention online as the protest and the security arrangements surrounding it continued to generate discussion. Kaneria, who represented Pakistan in international cricket as a leg-spinner, frequently shares his views on social media. His latest remark brought a cricket-related twist to a political development, prompting reactions from users following the situation in Delhi.

Against this backdrop, Kaneria's cricket-themed comment has added another dimension to the online conversation surrounding the planned demonstration.