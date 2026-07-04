'Except The Owners, Everybody Is Bullied': Ritabrata Banerjee Likens TMC To Private Limited Company - VIDEO

Ritabrata Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: Reacting to Trinamool Congress West Bengal president Chandrima Bhattacharya's resignation from the party, rebel leader and LoP in the state assembly Ritabrata Banerjee on Saturday likened the party to a private limited company.

"Except the owners, everybody is bullied," said Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, likening the TMC to a private limited company after Chandrima Bhattacharya resigned from all party posts, while speaking to news agency PTI.

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Bhattacharya resigned from all party posts. She took charge as the party's state chief after the party lost the Assembly election.

Bhattacharya succeeded Subrata Bakshi as state president after Mamata Banerjee dissolved all party committees and restructured the organisation on June 3, following the electoral setback against the BJP.

In her resignation letter, she wrote, "I hereby tender my resignation from the post of State President of the All India Trinamool Congress, which was conferred on me in the meeting at Kalighat on 03.06.2025. I also hereby resign from all other posts that I hold at present."

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Reacting to Bhattacharya's resignation, Mamata Banerjee said, "Chandrima Bhattacharya has resigned today. She had already informed me of the actual situation, that she would resign because her son had previously joined hands with an anti-Trinamool faction."