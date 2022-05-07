'Exaggerated sense of entitlement': BJP takes dig at Rahul Gandhi as he asks 'Kya bolna hai?' ahead of Telangana speech; video

New Delhi: BJP leader Amit Malviya in an apparent attack on Rahul Gandhi, shared a video during the Congress leader's meeting with Telangana Congress leaders before addressing farmers in the state.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi was seen sitting on a chair and asking other leaders, "What is the main theme today...kya exactly bolna hai [what exactly do I have to say]?" This was before his address to farmers in Telangana.

Amit Malviya tweeted, "Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi before his rally in Telangana, supposedly in solidarity with farmers, asks what is the theme, kya bolna hai?"

"This is what happens when you do politics in between personal foreign trips and nightclubbing...Such exaggerated sense of entitlement," Amit Malviya said.

Gandhi was on his 5-day visit to Nepal to attend a wedding function of his friend Sumnima Udas, a former CNN correspondent. Her father, Bhum Udas served as Nepali Ambassador to Myanmar.

Meanwhile, videos of Rahul Gandhi partying had gone viral where many speculated it could be from his recent trip to Kathmandu.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday ruled out any alliance with the ruling TRS in Telangana and launched a scathing attack on its president K Chandrashekar Rao, saying he was not a chief minister but a "king" who did not listen to the voice of people.

Addressing the 'Rythu Sangharshana Sabha' -- a farmers' rally organised to highlight their plight -- Gandhi urged people to support the Congress and said as soon as its government is formed, farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived and farmers will get right MSP (minimum support price) for their crops.

He also released the party's "Warangal Declaration", promising the farm loan waiver, Rs 15,000 per acre compensation to farmers against Rs 10,000 being given by the TRS government, procurement of all crops at an increased MSP and opening of all sugar mills.

He said every word of the declaration is the Congress party's guarantee to the farmers whom he called the foundation of the southern state.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 11:02 AM IST