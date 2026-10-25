Ex-IAS Officer Divya Mittal Announces JNPB Will Contest All UP Seats

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Former IAS officer and Janneeti Bharat Party (JNPB) national president Divya Mittal has announced that her party will contest all Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, signalling its entry into the state's political contest ahead of the next elections.

Mittal made the announcement during a public outreach visit to Chunar in Mirzapur district on Saturday, where supporters welcomed her with drums and traditional music at Balughat.

“Politics rules over people, but in Janneeti, every person will have a say,” she said, emphasising justice and equality. She added that justice was possible only when everyone's voice was heard and said she had given up everything to work among the people and establish people's rule.

Mittal, who has previously served as a district magistrate, interacted with residents, traders and supporters during a walk through Balughat, Gangeshwarnath, Sarrafa Bazaar, Chowk Bazaar, the main market and the Agarwal Collection crossing.

She called for equal respect and justice for everyone, irrespective of caste or religion. During the visit, she also paid her respects at several religious sites, including the ancient Agrasen Shiv Temple, Baba Qasim Sulemani Dargah Sharif, the samadhi of Yogi Bhartrihari, the meeting place of Gosain Shri Vitthalnath Ji and the ancient Durga Temple in Chunar.

In an emotional moment at Sahitya Sant Dham in Balughat, Mittal embraced an elderly woman, Sheela Devi, who had expressed a wish to meet her. Young supporters also showed enthusiasm in taking selfies with the party leader.