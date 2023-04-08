Every Indian feels their time has come, says PM Modi in Chennai

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said every Indian feels it is our time now.

Addressing an event at the Vivekanandar Illam, celebrating the 125th anniversary of the Ramakrishna Math’s service in Chennai, he said Swami Vivekanda had a grand vision for India.

“Today, I am sure he is proudly watching India working to fulfil his vision. His most central message was about faith in ourselves and our country. Today, many experts are saying this will be India’s century. More importantly, every Indian feels it is our time now. We engage with the world from a position of confidence and mutual respect,” said PM Modi.

Women are breaking barriers in every field, says PM Modi

“Swami Ji used to say that we are nobody to help women. When they have the right platform, they will lead society and solve problems themselves. Today’s India believes in women-led development. Whether it is startups or sports, armed forces or higher education, women are breaking barriers and making records,” he added.

PM Modi expressed his deep respect for the Ramakrishna Math and its impact in various areas such as education, libraries, healthcare, and rural development in Tamil Nadu. The Prime Minister commended the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative and spoke of how it aligns with the vision of the Ramakrishna Math.

PM Modi on Swami Vivekananda

The Prime Minister spoke about Swami Vivekananda's governance philosophy and his belief that society progresses when privilege is broken and equality is ensured. He noted how this vision has manifested in various flagship programs such as MUDRA Yojana, which has given collateral-free loans to small entrepreneurs in Tamil Nadu.

He also spoke about the National Education Policy's reforms that have brought global best practices to India, and how skill development has received unprecedented support.

PM Modi also talked about the importance of sports and fitness, which Swami Vivekananda believed was crucial for character development. He highlighted how Yoga and Fit India have become mass movements and how women-led development has become a significant part of Indian society.

The Prime Minister encouraged Indians to assimilate five ideas – the Panch Praan, which includes the goal of a developed India, removing traces of colonialism, celebrating heritage, strengthening unity, and focusing on the future.

