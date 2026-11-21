'Every Hindu Home Must Have A Licensed Gun': T Raja Singh Calls For Nationwide Firearm Ownership, Citing Security Concerns | Watch | X

Lucknow: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh has called for a licensed gun in every Hindu household in India, saying that if the proposed 'Hum Do Hamare Do' law is not implemented, keeping firearms at home has become necessary for the community's safety.

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In a video released by the MLA, Singh is seen holding a gun while sitting with a group of people. During the video, he called for the implementation of the 'Hum Do Hamare Do' law and said that every Hindu household should have a licensed firearm if the law is not passed.

"If the 'Hum Do Hamare Do' law is not passed, it has become necessary for every Hindu to keep a licensed gun in his house," Singh said.

Claiming that the safety of Hindus could be at risk in the absence of such measures, the MLA said that neither property nor the safety of women would be ensured if Hindus did not keep firearms.

"If Hindus do not keep guns, neither property nor sisters and daughters would be safe," he said.

Singh also referred to a newspaper report, claiming that the Muslim population in India would increase three times over the next 15 to 20 years. Linking his concerns to the population figures mentioned in the report, he claimed that Hindus would not remain safe if the population increased threefold.

He further alleged that atrocities against Hindus, similar to those he claimed were taking place in Pakistan, including religious conversions, killings and rape, could begin in India.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said that he had become the country's Prime Minister with the blessings of Hindus across the country. He also expressed confidence in Modi's leadership, saying that he believed everything was possible with the Prime Minister at the helm.

He also praised what he described as the gun culture in Uttar Pradesh, claiming that every household in the state had a licensed firearm. Drawing a comparison with Uttar Pradesh, Singh said a similar arrangement should be followed across the country for Hindu households.

"I like the gun culture of Uttar Pradesh. There is a licensed gun in every house in Uttar Pradesh. Similarly, there should be a licensed gun in every Hindu house in India," Singh said.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)