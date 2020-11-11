'Even Muslims are rejecting Cong': Sanjay Jha slams 'bizarre' allegation that Owaisi 'cut' Congress votes

With the Bihar Assembly slipping out of their grasp after a closely contested election, many amid the Mahagatbandhan have reacted with accusations and criticism. While the RJD alleges that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had acted unfairly to change the vote count in places where the RJD was winning, the Congress has focused its ire on Assaduddin Owaisi and his All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) which was part of Grand Democratic Secular Front.

While the RJD delivered a strong performance, bagging the highest percentage of the vote share and emerging as the single largest party in the state, it's ally was lackluster at best. The Congress failed to match even its earlier performance, securing only 19 of the 70 seats that it had contested.

And while a few said that they would introspect on the results, others rushed to lay the blame at anyone's feet but theirs.