'Even Kasab wasn't...' Swara Bhasker just compared Rhea's 'witch-hunt' to 26/11 terrorist's media trial

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died at his home in Bandra, Mumbai in June 2020, at age 34.

Since his death, the probe of the case has seen many developments. The case later went to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

On August 11, actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is alleged to be one of the prime accused in abetting the death of Sushant, told the Supre Court that she has been the victim of a "media trial", with a section of media continuously invading her privacy and levelling allegations against her.

Rhea also said that the issue is being blown out of proportion by the media. "Media channels are examining and cross-examining all the witnesses in the case. The petitioner has already been convicted by the media even before foul play could be established behind Sushant's death.

Extreme trauma and infringement of privacy of the rights of the petitioner are being caused due to constant sensationalisation of the case," said the affidavit.

Rhea also told the apex court that she should be protected, and not made a scapegoat of political agenda.



(With inputs from IANS)