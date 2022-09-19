Even before completion of Ram Mandir, Ayodhya gets temple dedicated to Yogi Adityanath | PTI

Ayodhya: Even before the Ram temple reaches completion, Ayodhya now has a temple that is turning out to be a major tourist attraction.

A temple dedicated to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has come up about 25 kilometres from Ayodhya on the Ayodhya -Prayagraj highway in Bhadarsa village.

The temple is located near the Bharat Kund.

The idol of the chief minister shows him carrying a bow and arrow and an 'aarti' is performed at the temple every evening.

Prabhakar Maurya, who built the temple, said, "Yogi Adityanath has built the Ram temple for us and I have built this temple for him."