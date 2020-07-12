Even as Nepal PM remains on shaky ground, new political party gets EC approval

The political turmoil in Nepal continues, but with a new twist as of Sunday. Reportedly, there is now a new political party that has joined the narrative, getting a nod from the country's election commission on July 12.
According to a Hindustan Times report, the Janata Samajbadi Party of Nepal (JSPN) that had been formed in late April has gotten a nod from the authorities, with the registration certificate being issued on Sunday. The new Madhesi party was formed after merging the Samajbadi Party Nepal and the Rastriya Janata Party Nepal. The new party has 32 seats in the Lower House of the Parliament, and may now play a significant role in deciding the political future of the country.
Prime Minister KP Oli who faces opposition from within his own party is in a precarious spot, as a majority of the party's leaders call for his resignation. The critics say that the government under Oli has failed to live up to the people's expectations and respond effectively to the COVID-19 pandemic.
No resolution has been achieved thus far.
Madhesi incidentally is a term used to refer to people of Indian descent who reside in the state. It is not a religion or cultural group specific term.
Reportedly, while this faction had supported Nepal's decision to modify it's borders to incorporate three new areas, they are against a new citizenship amendment bill that would see additional restrictions being placed on those who are not Nepali citizens. The Oli-led government has been pushing for this.
As pressure mounts for the Prime Minister to resign, it now remains to be seen whether the new party will play a deciding role in the turmoil.
