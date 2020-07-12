Even as Nepal PM remains on shaky ground, new political party gets EC approval

The political turmoil in Nepal continues, but with a new twist as of Sunday. Reportedly, there is now a new political party that has joined the narrative, getting a nod from the country's election commission on July 12.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the Janata Samajbadi Party of Nepal (JSPN) that had been formed in late April has gotten a nod from the authorities, with the registration certificate being issued on Sunday. The new Madhesi party was formed after merging the Samajbadi Party Nepal and the Rastriya Janata Party Nepal. The new party has 32 seats in the Lower House of the Parliament, and may now play a significant role in deciding the political future of the country.

Prime Minister KP Oli who faces opposition from within his own party is in a precarious spot, as a majority of the party's leaders call for his resignation. The critics say that the government under Oli has failed to live up to the people's expectations and respond effectively to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No resolution has been achieved thus far.