European Parliament Condemns Manipur Violence, Initiates 'Urgent Debate' Today

Fresh violence in Manipur | PTI

The Manipur situation will be the subject of an urgent debate in the European Parliament. The discussion on the motion is scheduled for July 12, with a vote set to take place on July 13.

This development follows the introduction of a resolution motion by six parliamentary groups in the EU Parliament. The groups encompass a wide range of political affiliations, including Left, European Socialists, Greens, regionalist parties, Conservatives, and centre-right political and Christian groups.

The motion strongly condemned the ongoing violence in Manipur and criticized the nationalist rhetoric employed by prominent members of the BJP party.

The European Parliament called upon the Indian government and local authorities to permit unrestricted humanitarian aid to reach those affected by the situation. It also stressed the need for independent monitors to conduct investigations.

Furthermore, the Parliament urged all parties involved to exercise restraint and called upon political leaders to refrain from making inflammatory statements. The aim is to rebuild trust and for these leaders to play an impartial role in mediating tensions.

Additionally, the European Parliament appealed to the central government to repeal the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in alignment with the recommendations of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) and the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights. The restoration of unimpeded internet access was also emphasised.

''Call on the EU to place human rights and democratic values at the heart of its engagement with India, and jointly develop a strategy to address human rights issues, particularly those concerning ethnic and religious minorities and freedom of religion and belief,'' the motion said.

The European Parliament emphasised the necessity of establishing a regular EU-India Human Rights Dialogue at the highest level, which should include clear criteria and benchmarks for measuring progress. Additionally, it requested that the European Parliament be provided with regular updates on the advancements made in this dialogue.

''Instructs its President to forward this resolution to the EU institutions, Member States, and the Indian authorities,'' the motion read.

Read Also Manipur High Court Orders Partial Restoration Of Internet Access In Violence-Hit State