European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen to visit India on April 24 as 'Raisina Dialogue' chief guest

President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen will be on an official visit to India from 24-25 April, news agency ANI reported.

Reportedly, this will be her first visit to India as the President of the European Commission.

She has been invited as Chief Guest for this year’s edition of Raisina Dialogue. During her visit, she will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind and other dignitaries.

She has been invited as Chief Guest for this year’s edition of Raisina Dialogue and will address the inaugural session on 25 April. The visit of the President of the European Commission will be an opportunity to review progress & further intensify the multifaceted partnership with the European Union, Ministry of External Affairs said.

"India & European Union share a vibrant Strategic Partnership which has been witnessing strong growth with wider and deeper cooperation in Political and Strategic, Trade and Commerce, Climate and Sustainability, Digital and Technology aspects as well as people-to-people ties," ANI quoted MEA as saying.

Inducted in 2016, the Raisina Dialogue is India’s premier conference held in New Delhi on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community.

Every year, leaders in politics, business, media, and civil society converge in New Delhi to discuss the state of the world and explore opportunities for cooperation on a wide range of contemporary matters.

The Dialogue is structured as a multi-stakeholder, cross-sectoral discussion, involving heads of state, cabinet ministers and local government officials, who are joined by thought leaders from the private sector, media and academia.

The conference is hosted by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

This effort is supported by a number of institutions, organisations and individuals, who are committed to the mission of the conference.

The Raisina Dialogue 2022 will be modelled along six thematic pillars.

The first Raisina Dialogue was held from March 1–3, 2016. Over 100 speakers from over 35 countries attended to speak on the theme, “Asia: Regional and Global Connectivity”.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 04:11 PM IST